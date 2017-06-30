Spider-Man is totally taking over Disney XD

From Digital Spy

Spider-Man is probably the most important character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the moment, so it was only a matter of time before he got his own TV channel, right?

The web-slinger will be completely taking over the Sky and Virgin Disney XD +1 channels in the UK and Ireland beginning on Monday, July 3 in a celebration that will run for one month to promote the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Included in this special month of programming will be the complete run of Ultimate Spider-Man, the hugely popular animated series featuring the voice of Drake & Josh's Drake Bell as Peter Parker.

Disney XD will also debut six Spider-Man Origin shorts as well as a 15-minute special taking fans behind the scenes of Tom Holland's blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"This is the first time that we have created a takeover dedicated to Spider-Man, arguably one of the most popular characters from the Marvel universe and one of Stan Lee's most venerated creations," Disney Channel UK's David Levine announced today (June 30).

"The wall-crawler continues to draw kids to Disney XD so what better way to pay tribute to his genius than by giving him his own channel throughout the month of July when the whole world will be going Spidey crazy."

So tune in beginning on Monday for all of the animated Spidey action you could hope for, then catch Spider-Man: Homecoming in cinemas on July 5 in the UK and July 7 in the US.

Watch a trailer for Spider-Man's Disney XD takeover below:

