Rushmael: All of the Right Wing Flat-earth types posting on here cheering on the Trumpster need to get all of their military-aged relatives down to the recruiter's Office and enlist ASAP and back up their big talking BS. But they won't because they are Wal Mart patriots, they want free war and tax cuts and a filthy environment, so they can watch reality TV and stuff their obese faces until Jeebus comes back to save them.