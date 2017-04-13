Spicer responds after U.S. drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan
Press secretary Sean Spicer said United States forces used GBU-43 bomb on "a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters used to move around freely" in Afghanistan.
Press secretary Sean Spicer said United States forces used GBU-43 bomb on "a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters used to move around freely" in Afghanistan.
The RealLily: That's the problem. The Trump has become so outrageous that the ridiculous seems normal. If Obama had done or said ONE of the things that Trump has, he'd already been up for impeachment. The GOP is a two-faced group of phonies and liars with NO--repeat NO--family values at all. They lack basic honesty and respect for our country even.
2.5k