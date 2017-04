Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

White House Press Sec. Sean Spicer raised eyebrows and drew criticism Tuesday when he argued that Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" like Syrian Pres. Assad.

