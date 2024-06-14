SPFD: Body found in Sunland Park desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found on Thursday, June 13 on Memorial Pines Lane and Tierra Madre Court in Sunland Park, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

SPFD said the body was found around 8:30 p.m. and that the investigation is now being conducted by Sunland Park Police.

No further information has been released; we will update this developing story once we learn more.

