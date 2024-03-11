Are sperm whales common in Florida? What we know about Sarasota's beached whale

While baleen species of whales such as the right whale are not uncommon for Florida's coasts, massive toothed mammals — like the endangered sperm whale that died after beaching itself near Sarasota — are spotted much less often.

Officials said the whale measured around 44 feet long and 70,000 pounds died Monday after becoming stranded on a sandbar off the coast of Venice, Florida. Although that number sounds big, a sperm whale that size is considered underweight.

Since Herman Melville penned the novel that cemented the sperm whale's particular place in the American popular imagination, the huge, deep sea-hunting mammal has rebounded from the whaling industry that killed off many of Moby Dick's compatriots of the sea. Baleen whales, like the right whale, can typically typically be spotted off Florida's east coast between November and April, but reports of sperm whales, the species Melville assigned a sort of "intelligent malignity" in Moby Dick are less common.

Here's what we know about sperm whales in Florida.

Are sperm whales common in Florida?

While many different species of whales are prevalent along Florida's east and Gulf coasts, sperm whales are far more common in the Gulf of Mexico, where a population of the species has maintained a home. One estimate from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that there are as many as 763 sperm whales who live in the Gulf of Mexico with a minimum population estimate of 560 sperm whales.

An interactive map from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows sperm whale populations in the Gulf of Mexico.

While it can be common for sperm whales to migrate from the North Atlantic around Florida to the Gulf of Mexico, the large mammals are not known for stopping along the way to the warm gulf waters where they're known to nest.

How many sperm whales are left in the wild?

Only around 300,000 sperm whales are estimated to be left in the wild worldwide. Compare that to the 1.1 million estimated population prior to the advent of the whaling industry, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Mote Marine Laboratory scientists and local law enforcement marine units respond to a sperm whale that was found Sunday stranded off of Service Club Park in Venice.

Is it common for sperm whales to beach?

One research paper from NOAA showed that there were eight sperm whale strandings in the northern Gulf of Mexico between 2009 and 2013.

The most recent report of a Florida sperm whale death was in 2022, according to NOAA. In a similar event, a 47-foot male sperm whale was found dead near the Florida Keys. In that event, biologists found fishing line, net and plastic bag material in the whale's stomach, which they believe inhibited its ability to get nutrients and led to its "emaciated condition and subsequent stranding."

The whale found stranded in Venice this week was also reportedly underweight.

What causes sperm whale strandings?

Sperm whales are used to hunting for prey like giant squid in deep waters, using echolocation and soundwaves as their guide. In shallow water, sandbanks and other land formations can interfere with this method of navigation.

Malnutrition has also been linked to sperm whales beaching. In 2021, scientists found that a sperm whale stranded in Mobile Bay in Alabama that had likely not eaten for weeks or months.

A string of sperm whales that stranded themselves around the North Sea in 2015 were found with plastic waste, fishing nets, car engine parts and other debris in their stomachs, according to Wadden Sea National Park of Denmark. Noise pollution is another common cause of whale strandings. Ships and underwater drilling can disorient whales' natural ability to navigate via echolocation.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Dead whale beached in Sarasota, what to know about sperm whales in Florida