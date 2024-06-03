I Spent Way, Way Too Much Time On The Internet Last Month, So Here Are The 33 Funniest Political Tweets I Could Find

May's politics were so chaotic there were almost too many funny tweets to fit into this list. I did my best to narrow it down, and I hope you laugh as hard as I did. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing!

Now, let's get into it:

1.

FOX5 Atlanta / @stonerjesus420

2.

BLEACH BLONDEBAD BUILTBUTCH BODY pic.twitter.com/EiNuqoEyeA — dante (@AllThingsDante) May 30, 2024

Handout / Getty Images / @AllThingsDante

3.

OMG, the byline of this article has me SCREAMING 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/i2VNMR5oc2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 31, 2024

@mmpadellan

4.

@ChristGrec

5.

you just can't falsify multiple business documents anymore due to woke — hannah gais (@hannahgais) May 30, 2024

@hannahgais

6.

Wine moms across the country have begun their collective “Guilty!” texting spree to family group chats pic.twitter.com/VZh2RKSNP2 — Paul E Williams (@PEWilliams_) May 30, 2024

@PEWilliams_

7.

Orange is the New Orange 🍊 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 30, 2024

@Scaramucci

8.

CNN / @acnewsitics

9.

@rchlltrmn

10.

@WisKanSass / VH1

11.

Damn we’re about to have the first fully remote president — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) May 30, 2024

@samlymatters

12.

This better have me laughing like her after i’m done https://t.co/BnI257D3Dj — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 21, 2024

@whotfisjovana

13.

crazy ass fit pic.twitter.com/XNWZje84AW — sleepy girl (@xmanicprincessx) May 24, 2024

@xmanicprincessx

14.

oh my god they’re rebooting him pic.twitter.com/6M652VgxzD — dull as the heart of an unbaked brioche (@merrilymaralie) May 16, 2024

@merrilymaralie

15.

this is like something from parks and rec https://t.co/PSh1pGbbVS — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) May 11, 2024

@markruffaloTD

16.

Looks like the Arizona DOT up in Flagstaff is throwing shade at South Dakota @uNoClimbGorilla pic.twitter.com/oKLhUUHQaq — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) May 3, 2024

@TheRealThelmaJ1

17.

it’s gonna be a joe biden summer (eating ice cream and forgetting where I am) — boob dylan (@BYUsupersoaker) May 26, 2024

@BYUsupersoaker

18.

@ZachNewYork

19.

*jennifer coolidge voice* I want student debt relief real bad — 𝙶 𝚘 𝚕 𝚍 𝚒 𝚖 𝚘 𝚌 𝚔 𝚜 (@goldimocks) May 22, 2024

@goldimocks

20.

Then it doesn’t make sense for you to keep taking it out my check now does it https://t.co/kLwbQPSFAc pic.twitter.com/R2uM34Uef3 — Tyrone Bryant (@Carolinas_942) May 8, 2024

Disney+ / @Carolinas_942

21.

Hulu / @kirawontmiss

22.

@dmndeyes

23.

Is there REALLY no other presidential candidates available? Did they check the back??? — Avery (@ItsAvery) May 16, 2024

@ItsAvery

24.

If I send you this just know I know you got dragged but I couldn’t laugh because you’ll take me to HR 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tt78FwyoDO — Air-Rum (@__aarum) May 17, 2024

CSPAN / @__aarum

25.

@SolviLynx

26.

imagine getting ratatouille’d by a worm and being like “I’m going to run for president” https://t.co/jylI7pmAsr — trash jones (@jzux) May 8, 2024

@jzux

27.

Kristi Noem: I cannot believe i was stupid enough to tell people i murdered a puppy. What an unforced error.RFK Jr: Hold my dead brain worm. — Marmel (@Marmel) May 8, 2024

@Marmel

28.

They're dressed like they're all variants of each other from across the multiverse https://t.co/WXB8BxHBcO — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) May 14, 2024

FOX / @JoePerticone / @EmmanuelTouhey

29.

oh no a THIRD provocative flag has been seen at Alito's residence pic.twitter.com/FfJ020LiVp — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 22, 2024

@keithedwards

30.

how it’s going to feel casting my fuck ass ballot this year pic.twitter.com/Jw3V0NPbrN — drew (@hydratedangel) May 16, 2024

Zeus Network / @hydratedangel

31.

I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/brEAakqokv — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) May 2, 2024

@Tarquin_Helmet

32.

Not congress turned into Baddies last night 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8xgag9tfrd — Baddie TEA (@bgctea2020) May 17, 2024

CSPAN / @bgctea2020

33.

babe wake up, new unprecedented times — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) May 30, 2024

@ItsMattsLaw

In the comments below, let us know your favorite tweet from May's political roundup. If you missed April's roundup, check it out here.

