I Spent Way, Way Too Much Time On The Internet Last Month, So Here Are The 33 Funniest Political Tweets I Could Find
May's politics were so chaotic there were almost too many funny tweets to fit into this list. I did my best to narrow it down, and I hope you laugh as hard as I did. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing!
“Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu
— james penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023
CNN / @ball_kn0wer
Now, let's get into it:
1.
"This edible ain't shit"45 minutes later:pic.twitter.com/m2skWZfwyc
— Stoner Jesus™ (@stonerjesus420) May 19, 2024
FOX5 Atlanta / @stonerjesus420
2.
BLEACH BLONDEBAD BUILTBUTCH BODY pic.twitter.com/EiNuqoEyeA
— dante (@AllThingsDante) May 30, 2024
Handout / Getty Images / @AllThingsDante
3.
OMG, the byline of this article has me SCREAMING 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/i2VNMR5oc2
— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 31, 2024
@mmpadellan
4.
BREAKING:Melania spotted after the guilty #verdict.#TrumpTrialThursday pic.twitter.com/nvWCYwzPoi
— Christian Greco (@ChristGrec) May 30, 2024
@ChristGrec
5.
you just can't falsify multiple business documents anymore due to woke
— hannah gais (@hannahgais) May 30, 2024
@hannahgais
6.
Wine moms across the country have begun their collective “Guilty!” texting spree to family group chats pic.twitter.com/VZh2RKSNP2
— Paul E Williams (@PEWilliams_) May 30, 2024
@PEWilliams_
7.
Orange is the New Orange 🍊
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 30, 2024
@Scaramucci
8.
Okay, who made this? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZGVIrpxNIw
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 16, 2024
CNN / @acnewsitics
9.
— rachelle toarmino (@rchlltrmn) May 30, 2024
@rchlltrmn
10.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QxwL0JotdV
— Pro-choice Auntie (@WisKanSass) June 2, 2024
@WisKanSass / VH1
11.
Damn we’re about to have the first fully remote president
— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) May 30, 2024
@samlymatters
12.
This better have me laughing like her after i’m done https://t.co/BnI257D3Dj
— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 21, 2024
@whotfisjovana
13.
crazy ass fit pic.twitter.com/XNWZje84AW
— sleepy girl (@xmanicprincessx) May 24, 2024
@xmanicprincessx
14.
oh my god they’re rebooting him pic.twitter.com/6M652VgxzD
— dull as the heart of an unbaked brioche (@merrilymaralie) May 16, 2024
@merrilymaralie
15.
this is like something from parks and rec https://t.co/PSh1pGbbVS
— Rachael (@markruffaloTD) May 11, 2024
@markruffaloTD
16.
Looks like the Arizona DOT up in Flagstaff is throwing shade at South Dakota @uNoClimbGorilla pic.twitter.com/oKLhUUHQaq
— TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) May 3, 2024
@TheRealThelmaJ1
17.
it’s gonna be a joe biden summer (eating ice cream and forgetting where I am)
— boob dylan (@BYUsupersoaker) May 26, 2024
@BYUsupersoaker
18.
Wait… pic.twitter.com/RiP6bEkoSb
— Zach (@ZachNewYork) May 1, 2024
@ZachNewYork
19.
*jennifer coolidge voice* I want student debt relief real bad
— 𝙶 𝚘 𝚕 𝚍 𝚒 𝚖 𝚘 𝚌 𝚔 𝚜 (@goldimocks) May 22, 2024
@goldimocks
20.
Then it doesn’t make sense for you to keep taking it out my check now does it https://t.co/kLwbQPSFAc pic.twitter.com/R2uM34Uef3
— Tyrone Bryant (@Carolinas_942) May 8, 2024
Disney+ / @Carolinas_942
21.
https://t.co/AHHqovhUyg pic.twitter.com/ef7RVre1gC
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 15, 2024
Hulu / @kirawontmiss
22.
— body pillow enthusiast (@dmndeyes) May 16, 2024
@dmndeyes
23.
Is there REALLY no other presidential candidates available? Did they check the back???
— Avery (@ItsAvery) May 16, 2024
@ItsAvery
24.
If I send you this just know I know you got dragged but I couldn’t laugh because you’ll take me to HR 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tt78FwyoDO
— Air-Rum (@__aarum) May 17, 2024
CSPAN / @__aarum
25.
— Solvi 🇵🇸 (@SolviLynx) May 30, 2024
@SolviLynx
26.
imagine getting ratatouille’d by a worm and being like “I’m going to run for president” https://t.co/jylI7pmAsr
— trash jones (@jzux) May 8, 2024
@jzux
27.
Kristi Noem: I cannot believe i was stupid enough to tell people i murdered a puppy. What an unforced error.RFK Jr: Hold my dead brain worm.
— Marmel (@Marmel) May 8, 2024
@Marmel
28.
They're dressed like they're all variants of each other from across the multiverse https://t.co/WXB8BxHBcO
— Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) May 14, 2024
FOX / @JoePerticone / @EmmanuelTouhey
29.
oh no a THIRD provocative flag has been seen at Alito's residence pic.twitter.com/FfJ020LiVp
— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 22, 2024
@keithedwards
30.
how it’s going to feel casting my fuck ass ballot this year pic.twitter.com/Jw3V0NPbrN
— drew (@hydratedangel) May 16, 2024
Zeus Network / @hydratedangel
31.
I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/brEAakqokv
— Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) May 2, 2024
@Tarquin_Helmet
32.
Not congress turned into Baddies last night 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8xgag9tfrd
— Baddie TEA (@bgctea2020) May 17, 2024
CSPAN / @bgctea2020
33.
babe wake up, new unprecedented times
— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) May 30, 2024
@ItsMattsLaw
In the comments below, let us know your favorite tweet from May's political roundup. If you missed April's roundup, check it out here.
