I spent $1,000 for a 30-hour Amtrak ride in a private bedroom. Take a look inside the 45-square-foot space with its own bathroom.

I spent 30 hours in a sleeper car on an Amtrak train traveling from Miami to New York City in 2021.

For $1,000, I booked a bedroom, which is about the size of a king-size bed with a full bathroom.

At around 45 square feet, my cabin made impressive use of a tiny space without feeling cramped.

In October 2021, I spent 30 hours on an Amtrak train traveling from Miami to NYC. Since it was an overnight trip, I booked a bedroom accommodation for $1,000.

The bedroom was about 45 square feet, and I thought it made great use of a small space by packing in amenities without sacrificing room to stretch out and move my body for the long ride.

Follow me into the overnight train accommodation for a peek at every detail of this tiny, moving hotel room.

For 45 square feet, the Amtrak bedroom felt spacious.

The author relaxes during a 30-hour train ride home. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

My Amtrak bedroom had a sofa that folded out into a bed, a bunk that pulled down from the ceiling, and a chair that folded up out of the way.

Two wide windows and a full-length mirror on the wall made the space feel bigger. And even with all the furniture and amenities, there was enough floor space to stand up and stretch my limbs between hours of sitting.

Between seats, a table with folded leaves pulled out from the wall.

The author's laptop rests on the table. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

It was ideal to have a table for working and the ability to fold it back into the wall while taking breaks for more space.

To the left of the sofa in my room was a sink underneath a mirror with a handful of small towels next to it.

Beneath the sink was storage for tissues and trash. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The was a cabinet to store toiletries and other personal items, too.

There was also a private bathroom inside the bedroom with a door, shower, and toilet.

The bathroom door is open (R) and closed (L). Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Only bedroom accommodations on Amtrak trains have private, full bathrooms inside, according to the train line's website.

Next to the seating area was a small closet with three hangers.

The closet is open (R) and closed (L). Joey Hadden/Business Insider

This may be especially handy for those traveling with jackets or formal clothing.

Other features I noticed included temperature controls and a button to call an attendant, who was always prompt and nice.

Controls for bedroom guests. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Another thing that surprised me was the variety of lighting options — more than I've seen in an economy seat on a flight.

When it was time to sleep, the sofa folded out into a bed on the bottom level, and another bunk-style bed came down from the ceiling.

The author lies on the bottom bunk when it's time for bed. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

On the top bunk, I saw more controls for air conditioning and lights and a small storage pouch.

My ticket came with meals ordered from a separate menu for passengers staying in a bedroom.

The author and her favorite meal. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I liked the braised short ribs meal with mashed potatoes and a roll that I had for dinner. I made a little sandwich out of the ingredients to make it taste even better.

The bedroom is ideal for overnight travelers since it packs many amenities into a small space while providing enough room to stretch out.

The author plays video games on the train home to New York. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I recommend the Amtrak roomette for those looking for a more affordable overnight accommodation. It's half the size of a bedroom but still includes two bunks with a daytime seating arrangement. And, in my experience, it costs half the price.

Read the original article on Business Insider