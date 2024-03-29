I spend over $1,300 on a Disney World annual pass every year, even though I live more than 1,000 miles away

I spend over $1,300 a year on my Disney World annual pass despite living more than 1,000 miles away.

As a Disney World annual passholder, I receive discounts on dining, merchandise, and special events.

The price of an annual pass is worth it as long as I visit the parks at least eight times a year.

Even though I live over 1,000 miles from Disney World, I've been an annual passholder since 2023.

My work schedule is flexible, so I typically fly to Orlando monthly. Taking such frequent trips to Disney allows me to take my time in the parks and visit with friends in the area.

Although I was initially interested in the annual pass for the savings on park tickets, benefits like merchandise discounts and resort savings have been an added bonus.

Here's why my Disney World annual pass is worth every penny — and why you might also consider it a good value even if you live far from the Sunshine State.

As an annual passholder, I can travel to Disney World when it's convenient and affordable for me to do so.

I love the flexibility I have with my annual pass. Jacqueline Dole

Having an annual pass allows me the flexibility to take a quick trip to Orlando when it's most affordable for me to do so. Oftentimes, I'm able to find roundtrip airfare for less than $100.

Another perk is that my annual pass has no blackout dates, so I can visit the parks whenever I want — even on holidays or during busy school vacation days.

The price of an annual pass makes sense as long as I visit the parks at least eight days a year.

I have the highest-tier annual pass. Jacqueline Dole

Because I'm not a Florida resident or a member of the Disney Vacation Club, I only have one option for an annual pass: the Disney Incredi-Pass. This is the highest-tier pass and currently costs $1,450 before taxes.

Although pricing fluctuates depending on the day of the week and ticket type, a low-priced park-hopper ticket that allows guests access to multiple parks in one day starts at a little over $200.

Based on this math, as long as I plan to visit the Disney parks more than eight days a year, the annual pass works out in my favor.

As an annual passholder, I receive discounts on restaurants, resorts, and experiences.

Most table-service restaurants offer annual passholders a 10% discount. Jacqueline Dole

In addition to park admission, my annual pass includes discounts on dining, merch, entertainment, car rentals, and even hotels during select times of the year.

The dining discounts vary based on the venue, but most table-service restaurants offer 10% off of the price of food and nonalcoholic beverages.

Passholders also receive discounts on merchandise. However, this discount isn't just limited to shops in the parks — select stores in Disney Springs honor the discount as well. From Kate Spade to Sanuk, discounts on select items can range from 10% to 20%.

Other perks of being an annual passholder include savings on water-park admission, movie tickets, and behind-the-scenes tours.

I can also purchase discounted tickets to special events.

I have access to discounted tickets for Disney After Hours events. Jacqueline Dole

Annual passholders can also purchase discounted tickets to Disney After Hours events. These are three-hour limited-capacity events that happen at certain parts of the year at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon.

In addition to offering cooler temperatures and shorter wait times, guests can also enjoy popcorn, ice cream, and select drinks included in the cost of their ticket.

The annual passholder discounts range from $15 to $30, depending on the park.

Having an annual pass allows me to enjoy the parks at a more relaxed pace.

As an annual passholder, I don't have to race between rides to fit everything into my itinerary. Jacqueline Dole

Having an annual pass makes it easy to spend my time in the parks without feeling guilty that I haven't done enough to justify the high price of a daily ticket.

Rather than race from ride to ride, I prefer to stroll through the detailed Epcot pavilions or take an afternoon break during the hottest parts of the day.

I've even popped into a park just to find a certain piece of merch or try a recently released treat.

