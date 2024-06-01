I spend $500 at Costco every month shopping for my family of 5. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy.

I live in Pittsburgh with my wife and our three children, and I love to shop at Costco.

I spend around $500 a month at the bulk grocer because I do most of my shopping there.

Gatorade variety packs, Welch's fruit snacks, and Nutella breadsticks are monthly must-haves.

As a Pittsburgh dad of three, I feel like I'm always running to the store for something.

To avoid blowing through our grocery budget as inflation keeps jacking price tags up, I do the majority of our shopping at Costco. I can get great deals on bulk products that we use on a daily and weekly basis.

Here are 10 of my favorite things I buy for my family of five at Costco.

All three of my kids love fruit snacks.

Each box comes with 90 packs of fruit snacks. Chris Bibey

Welch's fruit snacks are a big hit in my house. The 90-count box at Costco costs roughly $14, and there aren't many snacks more cost-effective than that.

They're perfect for school lunches, afternoon snacks, or even as a treat after dinner. Buying in bulk ensures we always have some on hand.

The Utz variety snack pack has something for everyone.

We get plenty of options in the big variety packs. Chris Bibey

Each box of Utz 48-count chips offers crunchy snack options my kids enjoy. From classic potato chips to cheese balls, there's something for all three of them (and their friends).

Since my kids get tired of things quickly, having a variety on hand is nice.

Each box costs about $22.

We stock our pantry and closets at Costco.

I go to Costco for T-shirts. Chris Bibey

A three-pack of T-shirts for $10 is an unbeatable deal.

The men's crew necks from 32 Degrees are perfect for everyday wear, whether I'm lounging around the house or working in the yard.

I love the quality and durability of the soft, breathable fabric. And at just over $3 a shirt, picking up a pack is a cost-effective way to refresh my wardrobe basics.

We do a lot of laundry at my house, and Costco has a great deal on Tide Pods.

Tide Pods make our endless laundry pile easier to manage. Chris Bibey

Tide Pods are incredibly convenient and effective, making laundry day (which is every day in my house) much easier.

Each pod contains the perfect amount of detergent, so there's no measuring or mess. Plus, they dissolve quickly in both hot and cold water.

Costco sells a 104-count bin for less than $30, so it's a no-brainer for us.

We always have Nutella breadsticks in our pantry.

Nutella & Go is one of our favorite snacks. Chris Bibey

The delicious Nutella-filled packs are a favorite in my house. They're perfect for a quick treat or an on-the-go snack.

Each cup contains crunchy breadsticks and creamy Nutella. They're convenient, individually wrapped, and satisfy both kids and adults.

One 16-count box costs $15.

It’s picnic season, so we always have a fresh stock of ketchup.

We use a lot of ketchup in the spring and summer. Chris Bibey

The classic condiment is a must-have for all our outdoor (and many indoor) meals — from burgers and hot dogs to fries.

Buying ketchup in bulk ensures we're always prepared for impromptu picnics and barbecues with family and friends.

The Heinz three-pack at Costco costs $13.

Organic juice boxes are a welcome treat in my kids’ lunch boxes.

The Honest juice boxes have less sugar than some other brands. Chris Bibey

Made with real, organic fruit juice and no artificial sweeteners, Honest's juice boxes are a healthier alternative to sugary drinks.

The 40-count variety pack at Costco offers four different flavors, and luckily, my kids love all of them. Plus, it's only about $16.

We keep our garage refrigerator stocked with water bottles.

It's nice to have water bottles stocked in the fridge when we're on the go. Chris Bibey

Kirkland's 8-ounce water bottles are the perfect size for lunch boxes, gym bags, and car cup holders.

And you can't beat the bulk price of $5 for 80 bottles.

There are always spills to wipe up when you have three kids under 8.

I like the Kirkland brand of paper towels. Chris Bibey

Kirkland paper towels are a must-have in my house (and car). They're super absorbent and durable, making clean-up quick and efficient.

With 12 rolls in each $23 package, we're set for a month or two.

My kids play multiple sports, so Gatorade is a go-to.

Costco sells a nice big variety pack of Gatorade. Chris Bibey

The Gatorade variety pack at Costco offers an assortment of flavors. And having a bulk supply means we're always ready for practices, games, and the occasional recovery from a stomach bug.

The 28-pack box costs $18.

