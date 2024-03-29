Spelling Bee Champ
The UFC has a heavyweight crisis on its hands.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
The guard spent two seasons playing for the Orange.
A reborn Toyota FJ Cruiser is reported to enter production in November in Thailand, but only for Asian markets. Questions remain about a U.S. version.
If you ask text-to-image generators like DALL-E to create a menu for a Mexican restaurant, you might spot some appetizing items like “taao,” “burto” and “enchida” amid a sea of other gibberish. Meanwhile, when a friend tried to use Instagram’s AI to generate a sticker that said “new post,” it created a graphic that appeared to say something that we are not allowed to repeat on TechCrunch, a family website. “Image generators tend to perform much better on artifacts like cars and people’s faces, and less so on smaller things like fingers and handwriting,” said Asmelash Teka Hadgu, co-founder of Lesan and a fellow at the DAIR Institute.
The match was halted until officials could figure out a Plan Bee.
For a guy who risked death to leave his home in Cameroon and chase his dream on the streets of Paris, an 0-2 pro boxing record to go along with millions of dollars in the bank is still a fairy tale ending of its own.
Mario Day, otherwise called MAR10 Day or just March 10, is upon us. To celebrate Nintendo’s iconic plumber, retailers are offering a number of deals on Switch consoles and games.
The 2024 season of the NTT INDYCAR Series starts this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
Korbin Albert apologized hours later.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
He bit him. He really bit him.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
After sharing his boldest takes for the American League, Dalton Del Don reveals his fantasy predictions for the Senior Circuit.
There were some curious season win totals among NFL teams.