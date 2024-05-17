Speeding motorcyclist rear-ends semi: Troopers

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a 21-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash in Perrysburg Township after he rear-ended a semi-truck and was then struck by a car.

According to officials, the crash took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 on Interstate 75.

The motorcyclist was identified as Aaron Garner, 21, of West Millgrove.

According to a press release, Garner was driving a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle in the left lane of the interstate when he “accelerated at a high rate of speed and lost control.” He then traveled into the right lane and struck the rear end of a tractor/trailer. Officials said, Garner was thrown from the bike and was struck by a Subaru Impreza.

Gardner was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, said troopers.

