Speeding driver hits, kills man on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas, cops say

A Largo man was killed in a crash on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas County this morning after a speeding driver lost control of his pickup truck and hit his vehicle nearly head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. near Starkey Road. Troopers said a 62-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a Dodge Ram east on Bryan Dairy at “a high rate of speed” before the crash occurred, according to a news release.

He lost control of the pickup truck, crossed the median and hit a Lincoln Continental nearly head-on. The driver of the Continental, a 69-year-old Largo man, was killed, troopers said.

The pickup overturned after the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway. No other details, including the identities of the people involved, were immediately released.