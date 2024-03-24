Speeder stopped in West Linn, found with drugs, guns, body armor: police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop which led to the arrest of a man for stealing a car in West Linn also resulted in the discovery of illegal substances, firearms, body armor and other objects in the stolen vehicle by police Sunday morning.

Authorities say a West Linn police officer stopped a man in a car for speeding. When interacting with the driver, the officer reportedly saw the steering column had been forced open and wires were exposed.

The officer then checked the vehicle ID number and found the car was listed as stolen, authorities say.

The driver, identified as 35 year-old Cameron Malone, was taken into custody, officials say.

Police later conducted a search on the car and found a shaved ignition key, several containers of methamphetamine, a scale, a skeleton mask, an armor-plated vest, loaded 9 mm magazines and a loaded stolen handgun connected to a robbery, authorities say.

Malone was then charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of body armor.

