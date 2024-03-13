Speed a factor in Tesla Cybertruck crash into Beverly Hills Hotel: police

Authorities announced Tuesday that “unsafe speed” was a factor in a single-vehicle accident involving a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel sign earlier this month.

The March 3 crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and North Beverly Drive.

The nearly 7,000-pound stainless steel vehicle hopped the curb and came to a stop with its two front wheels on top of a concrete landscaping wall. The truck sustained major damage to its front end, as well as damaging the poles that hold the hotel’s sign.

Officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department and medical personnel with the fire department responded to the scene.

Three passengers inside the Cybertruck were examined for injuries, though no one was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

After photos of the crash went viral on X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform and is the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, commented on the accident.

“Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration,” he said, alluding to early reports that a valet crashed the truck, which turned out to be untrue.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that unsafe speed was a contributing factor to the cause of the accident,” BHPD said in a news release on Tuesday. “The Beverly Hills Police Department reminds all motorists to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, especially when navigating turns and entering private properties.”

