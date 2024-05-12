Speed enforcement to be ramped up on rural Minnesota roads

May 11—ST. PAUL

— This summer,

Minnesota State Patrol

troopers will be starting a new initiative to curb speeding on high-risk rural roads.

According to a news release from the State Patrol, troopers will participate in the Rural Speed Reduction Project. Each district will assign troopers to conduct high-visibility patrols on problematic roadways within their areas now through Sept. 2.

"This new enforcement initiative is another way for troopers to make a difference by educating drivers and stopping dangerous behaviors before it results in a life-changing tragedy. If it saves even one life, it's worth it," said Col. Christina Bogojevic, the new chief of the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the news release, fatal crashes are up almost 40% from this time last year on Minnesota roads, with 31 speed-related traffic fatalities reported through May 5. So far, 116 traffic fatalities have been reported through May 9, compared to 84 reported fatalities within the same time frame last year.

The Rural Speed Reduction Project replaces the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) enforcement the State Patrol started in 2022. The new plan will allow each State Patrol district to formulate its own plans for when and what roads to monitor. The two Twin Cities-area districts will also allocate hours to rural roads and freeways.

Troopers will work the special enforcement while on duty and during overtime hours. On some days in the summer, some districts may schedule all of its troopers for high-visibility patrols.

In its first week, the new statewide enforcement initiative resulted in 1,246 stops for speeding, according to the release.