Speech & Debate seniors named all-time points leaders at Bethany

Apr. 1—GOSHEN — The Bethany Christian Speech and Debate Team held its awards dinner March 25, recognizing the accomplishments of speakers and debaters this season.

Seniors Nico Brenneman-Ochoa and Ian McHugh were recognized for their high school career accomplishments, ranking second and third respectively on the all-time points leaders at Bethany. With the national tournament remaining, Brenneman-Ochoa checks in with 1,654 merit points and McHugh with 1,571.

Both have obtained the Premier Distinction degree, the highest possible, from the National Forensic League, the oldest high school speech and debate honorary society in the United States. Fewer than 3% of high school debaters and speakers nationwide reach this pinnacle, the district noted in a press release.

Both seniors are four-year qualifiers to the national tournament, a first in program history. Both were named to the All-Northeast Indiana District team.

Brenneman-Ochoa was earlier named Northeast Indiana Student of the Year. He was also recognized as earning the most merit points in the school year, 541, as a veteran speaker. Earning the high net points award as a novice speaker was Simon Dutkiewicz, at 201 points.

Brenneman-Ochoa, McHugh, Dutkiewicz, and sophomore Eviella Sefu, who was named captain for the 2024-2025 season, all earned varsity Letters.

This year's team was named Northeast Indiana District debate tournament champions for the fifth year running. They also won the overall District tournament trophy, which aggregates team places in the debate, Congress, and speech tournaments.

Brenneman-Ochoa and McHugh will compete at the National Speech and Debate Association National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, June 16-21.