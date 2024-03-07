The Spectrum's delivery shifts to mail on Monday

Beginning Monday, The Spectrum & Daily News will arrive at each subscriber's home through the mail rather than home delivery.

The U.S. Postal Service will be delivering The Spectrum & Daily News as part of an effort to improve delivery consistency and optimize resources amid ongoing labor challenges, fluctuating fuel prices, competition for workers from door-to-door delivery services and increasing digital demand.

Leveraging the Postal Service will enable The Spectrum & Daily News to deliver improved customer service while mitigating the challenges of inconsistent delivery some subscribers have experienced. The transition ensures print subscribers continue to enjoy timely deliveries, while benefiting from the Postal Service’s network and expertise.

The round-the-clock online news cycle has made digital products the first choice for breaking-news readers, and print subscribers are increasingly engaging digitally.

The Spectrum & Daily News will continue its coverage of local news and other issues of interest to Washington County readers from our USA TODAY Network journalists and state partners.

Gannett Co. Inc., which operates more than 200 daily local newspapers, has already successfully introduced the approach in multiple markets and now plans an expansion as digital subscriptions are surging.

“The transition from carrier to Postal Service delivery will ensure we can provide a more consistent experience for our valued subscribers,” said Michael A. Anastasi, VP of Local News for Gannett. “We also encourage readers to visit us regularly on our digital platforms, as well as to access our eNewspaper, a digital replica of the newspaper at thespectrum.com/enewspaper.”

The eNewspaper is available on computers or mobile devices. That electronic replica of the printed paper is available each morning and is full of bonus content not available in the printed product. With a subscription, readers also have universal access to eNewspaper publications across the network, including USA TODAY, as well as unlimited access to the USA TODAY Crossword digital app and site.

Subscribers will receive letters in the mail before the delivery change is implemented. The notifications will also include instructions on accessing digital products.

Subscribers with questions or concerns should visit help.thespectrum.com/contact-us.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: The Spectrum's delivery shifts to mail on Monday