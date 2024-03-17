The Spectrum: Ohio’s primary looms; Biden-Trump rematch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both became their parties’ presumptive nominees this week, but how do Ohioans feel about the potential presidential rematch?

“I think this will weigh heavily in the minds of voters when they visit the ballot box,” Matt Taglia, senior director of Emerson College Polling, said.

U.S. Senate poll: New candidate takes slight edge in Republican primary, but a third of voters undecided

What are the top concerns voters have heading into Tuesday’s primary election?

New polling shows a new frontrunner in Ohio’s Republican Senate race, but a plurality of voters are still undecided.

“Our candidates need to talk about how they are going to build build build for Ohioans to make sure that we are prosperous,” Mehek Cooke, Republican strategist, said.

What's at stake in Ohio's primary election? More than some may think

Hear why experts said the race is still up in the air.

The hottest Democratic race in central Ohio is for Franklin County prosecutor.

Hear from the three candidates on the ballot and what they want voters to know before heading to the polls.

Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay join the roundtable to discuss the Senate race, why November looks to be a sure thing for a Biden-Trump rematch, and the issues that matter to voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

