The Spectrum: Franklin Co. prosecutor race; Vance on federal shutdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –

One of the hottest races in this month’s primary is among Democrats running for Franklin County prosecutor.

“I have a record of doing the things that I want to focus on when I get to this office,” candidate Natalia Harris said.

Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown this week – the fourth since October – but the next deadline is coming up fast.

“We need some explicit promises from the Biden administration,” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said.

A stalemate over spending is also highlighting divisions within the Ohio Statehouse.

“At the end, it’s the people of Ohio losing,” Ohio Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Nickie J. Antonio said.

At the roundtable, Democratic former state senator Lou Gentile and Republican strategist Mike Gonadakis talk about infighting at both the Statehouse and on Capitol Hill, as well as new questions about the beginning of life making couples around the country worry about the fate of their frozen embryos.

