The Spectrum: Congressional race heats up; state investigates teachers’ pension fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A central Ohio Republican up for re-election breaks with the more conservative wing of his party.

“We were elected to do a job,” Congressman Mike Carey (R-15th District) said. “We came here to legislate and not just try to make the stunts on the floor.”

Efforts to put Joe Biden on the Ohio ballot stall

But his opponent in November sees an opening to flip Ohio’s 15th Congressional district.

“This district is very competitive,” Democratic candidate Adam Miller said. “And I think it’s going to be a challenge for my opponent.”

Hear about the issues both candidates are focusing on as their campaigns begin heating up.

After years of pleas from Ohio’s retired teachers, Gov. Mike DeWine calls for an investigation into the State Teachers Retirement System.

“I think the issue is, you know, goes to the governance of the board itself,” DeWine said this week.

Hear who the governor is accusing of attempting a hostile takeover of the board and why advocates for retirees are skeptical.

State opens another investigation into STRS pension fund

“It’s like they’re looking at the democratic process by which we have elected people,” Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association (ORTA) President Robin Rayfield said.

Republican strategist Mehek Cooke and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay join the roundtable to weigh in on the price tag for Ohio’s U.S. Senate race and the Ohioans in the running to be Donald Trump’s vice-presidential pick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.