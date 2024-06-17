Special session upcoming in the Statehouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A special session is scheduled to take place in the Statehouse on June 18.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly called for the special session in order to pass a tax plan. Kelly vetoed the last tax plan that came across her desk back in April.

According to a press release from Kansas Legislature earlier this week, Republican leaders from the state say they have reached a deal with Governor Kelly.

Republican leaders say that the new plan is almost identical in structure to the legislation that was vetoed by the Governor at the end of April’s regular session. It simplifies the tax code into two brackets, lowers rates, includes substantial exemptions to help lower-income Kansans, reduces statewide property taxes, and repeals the state tax on social security.

Governor Kelly sent a statement to Nexstar’s Kansas Capital Bureau on June 13 and said she’ll sign the agreement if it’s sent to her desk.

“Legislative leadership and I have come to a consensus on a tax relief package that will be presented to the House and Senate during the upcoming special session. This agreement allows significant, long overdue tax relief to Kansans while preserving our ability to invest in the state’s future.” “This agreement is not without its flaws. The movement from a three-tiered to a two-tiered income tax structure limits the amount of property tax relief that can be provided to Kansans. However, it does meet the affordability criteria I proposed. Thus, should the Legislature pass this negotiated agreement, I intend to sign it.” GOVERNOR LAURA KELLY, (D) KANSAS



27 News spoke to Republican Senator Brenda Dietrich about her expectations for the special session.

“I do expect it just to be a one day session,” said Senator Dietrich. “I expect a tax plan that benefits Kansans to be approved and signed by the Governor.”

While the tax plan is the reason for the special session, there will likely be discussions about the use of STAR bonds to potentially build stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.

Senator Dietrich, who also serves as the Vice Chair of Senate Commerce, told 27 News that they will hold hearings during the afternoon on June 17, a day before the special session begins to discuss plans regarding the use of the STAR bonds.

