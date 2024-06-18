Special session gives Kansas lawmakers chance to lure Chiefs, Royals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawmakers held a meeting to discuss the bill that would give Kansas the ability to put up the money for an NFL or MLB stadium.

The meeting comes ahead of the special legislative session that kicks off tomorrow where the STAR bonds bill is expected to be a major point of discussion. In its current form the bill would cover 70% of stadium construction costs. The minimum capital investment would be $1 billion.

Money would be paid back through 100% of the sales tax on alcohol sales made within the stadium district, along with the revenue the state receives from sports gambling and lottery gaming.

The bill’s opponents, one of which being Americans for Prosperity (AFP), argue the bill creates unnecessary burden on taxpayers. AFP-Kansas’ legislative director, Michael Austin, testified at today’s meeting.

“What I’m speaking of is the fact that it’s a subsidy,” Austin said, “which means taxpayers are paying for this, and opposed to going to services that benefit everybody, it’s going to one or possibly two out of state billionaires.”

‘Scoop and Score’ is a non-profit devoted to luring the Kansas City Chiefs to the Sunflower State, and they disagree. Ron Ryckman, a republican from Olathe, testified at the special meeting on their behalf.

“The bondholders themselves are the ones that are liable for the STAR bonds,” Ryckman said. “The taxpayer is not liable for the STAR bonds.”

Governor Laura Kelly also weighed in on the legislature’s attempt to get the teams across the state line. Her chief of staff testified at the meeting that she’ll sign the bill if it passes the legislature in its current form.

“I’m impressed by the ‘full court press’ that’s being made to get these teams to consider moving across the river. It’s not something I’m going to invest a lot of energy in, I think this is something for the legislature to work through.” GOV. LAURA KELLY, (D) KANSAS



The special session will begin at 9 a.m. on June 18.

