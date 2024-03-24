Special Rescue responding to vehicle driving off mountain at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Rescue crews are responding at mile marker 19 on Transmountain Rd. to reports of a vehicle that drove off the mountain Saturday, March 23, according to the El Paso Fire Department’s X account.

The Fire Department said there are no injuries reported at this time.

