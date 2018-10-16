Special Report: The Trump trap - Republicans duck president in key House races

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Leonard Lance (R-NJ) speaks during a town hall meeting with constituents in Cranford, New Jersey, U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

By Peter Eisler, Jason Lange, Sharon Bernstein and Tim Reid

STOCKTON, N.J. (Reuters) - Leonard Lance is a Republican congressman seeking re-election in a Republican district. But he has little to say about the Republican president.

Lance’s campaign website, which outlines his positions on immigration, taxes and other hot issues, offers no statement of support for President Donald Trump.

On his Twitter and Facebook accounts, Lance has offered no plaudits this year for the president. When he does reference Trump, he’s more likely to note their differences. He’s co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to restrict the president’s power to impose tariffs on imports and to require reunification of immigrant children and parents separated after being caught crossing the southern border. He’s also touted his support for gun control.

Lance says he’s not necessarily trying to distance himself from Trump. “There are areas of agreement, but I also point out the areas of disagreement,” he said in an interview. In a moderately conservative district, he added, his “bipartisan” approach is “consistent with the views of a majority of the constituents.”

Yet Lance’s approach also reflects a broader reality. November’s congressional elections are widely viewed as a referendum on the president, and in the well-heeled, reliably Republican suburbs in North Jersey where Lance is running, there’s not a lot of love for Donald Trump. It’s a challenge faced by Republican candidates in similar districts nationwide who are trying to capture the moderate-to-conservative voters they need to win.

Perched in the outer ring of the New York City suburbs, New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District has been a Republican stronghold for three decades. It’s an enclave of white, wealthy, well-educated voters where the median household income exceeds $100,000 and nearly three-quarters of adult residents have attended college.

The 7th is typical of the higher-income, generally suburban districts that are battlegrounds in the fight to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives this November.

Trump largely enjoys strong support within his party: Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls put him at 82 percent approval among Republican likely voters. But that backing softens among Republicans with college degrees and higher incomes. In 2016, he ran poorly in many districts where those voters hold sway.

Some disenchanted Republicans take issue with Trump’s policies, particularly on immigration, the environment and U.S.-Russia relations, polling shows. More often, they condemn the president for being divisive and disrespectful.

Now, with polls and analysts favoring Democrats to win the House majority, battleground Republicans need every vote. And few questions loom larger than how closely they should align themselves with the president.

The answer for many: keep quiet.

Among 56 House battleground districts, the Republican nominees in 19 – more than a third – have offered no support for Trump on their campaign websites or on campaign Twitter and Facebook posts made this year, a Reuters analysis shows. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2IC3C7s)

The trend is particularly profound in the 10 wealthiest of those battlegrounds. Just four of the Republican candidates in those districts have supported Trump on their websites or social media accounts. In the 10 battlegrounds with the lowest median incomes, eight of the Republican candidates have expressed support for him.

The Reuters analysis provides a measure of how many Republican candidates in battleground races are trying to steer clear of the president. Anecdotal reporting has shown some distancing themselves from Trump, but there has been no clear picture until now of how often this is happening.

Reuters analyzed dozens of campaign websites and thousands of social media posts of candidates in battleground races. The analysis shows how the Republican Party’s battleground candidates are handling competing pressures: a Republican base that shuns candidates who criticize Trump, and moderates and independents who want legislators to stand up to him.

Among the incumbent Republicans who are running silent on Trump, most have backed the bulk of his legislative priorities. But they are not touting that support. It’s a delicate balancing act.