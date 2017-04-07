Special report: Our experts answer your questions about the U.S. missile strike in Syria

Tune in live with Yahoo News at 3 p.m. ET Friday as our panel offers insight and analysis and answers your questions about Thursday night’s U.S. missile strike in Syria.

Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric will be joined by Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff, who interviewed Syrian leader Bashar Assad in Syria in February; Washington Correspondent Olivier Knox; and Yahoo News Anchor Bianna Golodryga, who has covered U.S.-Russia relations extensively.

The panel will talk about what the military assault means for President Trump moving forward — and we want to hear from you.

Please add your questions for the group in the comments section below and the experts will answer some of them during our live show.