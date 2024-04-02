Special needs students volunteer at City Harvest in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of special needs students volunteered at City Harvest on Tuesday.

City Harvest has been fighting food insecurity for 42 years. A new report shows approximately a quarter of all adults in New York State experience food insecurity.

