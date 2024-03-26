Special musical guests will perform at Easter service at Chapel on the Hill

The United Church, Chapel on the Hill, located above Jackson Square at 85 Kentucky Ave., served as Oak Ridge's main church during World War II. Dedicated on Sept. 30,1943, it was originally a multi-denominational chapel shared by Catholic, Protestant and Jewish congregations. Today, the United Church continues as a progressive, non-denominational/inter-faith Christain church.

United Church, Chapel on the Hill

The Easter Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. and will include special musical guests, Michael Cammisano and Rick Carl on trumpet, Gabe Hatcher playing trombone and Aaron Recchia on bass trombone. They will be providing a variety of music for the service, including pieces by Couperin, Gabrieli, Brahms and Samuel Scheit, according to a church news release.

All are invited to join in for a celebratory and uplifting service, according to a church news release. This service will be preceded by breakfast served in the Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. No reservations needed.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Special musical guests to perform at Oak Ridge church's Easter service