Special meeting called in Riviera Beach concerning city manager
Just days after Tuesday's elections, Riviera Beach councilmember Tradrick McCoy called an emergency meeting to possibly fire the city manager and city attorney.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Marijuana exposure is on the rise among pets, and there are several ways they can ingest the drug. Here's what to do if that happens.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
Few missions more acutely embody the maxim “space is hard” than Atomos Space’s first demonstration mission, which the company has managed to pull back from the brink of disaster — more than once. The objectives of the mission are ambitious to the extreme: The two spacecraft — an orbital transfer vehicle called Quark-LITE and a target vehicle called Gluon — will eventually demonstrate extremely complex maneuvers including rendezvous, docking, orbital transfer and on-orbit refueling. The company has faced two main issues related to communications and the spacecraft rotation rate — and it’s (largely) solved both problems, despite enormous constraints, infrequent data packets and extremely limited bandwidth.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that — and it's 40% off.
Whether you need a new TV or a better security camera, now's the time to splurge on some inexpensive smart home upgrades.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
One doorbell to rule them all! 156,000+ fans call this gadget a 'a good investment for safety and protection.'
Now that the doc is out, former cast members of Dan Schneider’s Nickelodeon shows are reacting to its revelations.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
The Sofia by Sofia Vergara Swim line is stocked with curve-hugging styles that you'll want to wear all season long.
Several gunmen opened fire at a popular concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Russian state news agencies reported Friday.
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
As one Amazon shopper shared, 'This thing is heaven-sent.'
The prospect of a reversal from interest-rate hikes continues to buoy investors' spirits.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.