Special guest speaker at Salisbury COB June 8

SALISBURY ― Stanley Praimnath will speak at 7 p.m. June 8 at the Salisbury Church of the Brethren Faith Factory, 153 Union St. Praimnath is a survivor of the World Trade Center terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

Stanley emigrated from Guyana in 1982 to reside permanently in the United States. New York became home. He worked as a shipping clerk and then traded his job for a more lucrative position as a banker. He is retired after working as a banker for 40 years.

Praimnath survived the 1993 bombing and Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. He is married to Jennifer and has two daughters, Stephanie and Caitlin. He is a motivational speaker, co-author of "Plucked from the Fire," and the Men's Group Leader at Bethel AOG Church where he serves as an associate pastor and administrative pastor.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Praimnath to speak at Salisbury COB June 8