Special Forces to hold Robin Sage exercise across North Carolina counties

Candidates aiming to earn their Green Beret this year will have the chance this month, according to a news release from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

From May 10-23, the candidates take their final test for the Special Forces Qualifications Course, known as Robin Sage.

The “unconventional warfare exercise,” which spans multiple North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee counties, is the last hurdle for soldiers in the Special Forces Qualifications Course at the Warfare Center and School based at Fort Liberty. Upon successful completion, the soldiers are assigned to one of the Army's Special Forces units.

Special Forces candidates hit their final "combat target" at Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field Airport in Elizabethtown, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2023, during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage.

“Candidates are placed in an (simulated) environment of political instability characterized by armed conflict, forcing soldiers to analyze and solve problems to meet the challenges of this ‘real-world’ training,” the news release stated.

Throughout the exercise, military, civilian personnel and community volunteers serve as support and role players “to provide realism to the exercise,” the news release stated.

Service members from units across Fort Liberty will also act as opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters.

“We appreciate the support and consideration the citizens of North Carolina extend to the soldiers participating in the exercise and thank them for their understanding of any inconveniences the training may cause,” the news release stated.

Where the exercise will be held

The news release said the training nearby will be held in Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore and Robeson counties.

Other North Carolina areas where the training is are Avery, Alamance, Anson, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Chatham, Columbus, Davidson, Duplin, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union and Wake counties.

The South Carolina counties are Chesterfield, Dillon and Marlboro, while Carter County in Tennessee was also named as a location.

Safety precautions

Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares, the news release stated.

All of the exercise’s movements are coordinated with public safety officials within the towns and counties hosting the training, according to the news release.

“For the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, safety is always the command's top priority during all training events,” the release said.

The precaution of contacting local law enforcement is the result of a deadly mishap. On Feb. 23, 2002, a Moore County deputy who said he was not notified about the exercise, shot two Robin Sage soldiers dressed in civilian clothing. Army First Lt. Tallas Tomeny was killed and Sgt. Stephen Phelps was injured.

Tomeny’s estate settled a lawsuit against the Moore County Sheriff's Office in October 2009. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

According to the suit, the soldiers believed the deputy was an actor taking part in the Robin Sage exercise, and the deputy, unaware of the exercise, shot Tomeny during a struggle and shot Phelps as he tried to flee.

Organizers of the latest exercise said controls are in place to ensure there is no risk to people or property.

The safety protocols include notifying local law enforcement agencies, clearly marking training areas and vehicles, and any students dressed in civilian clothes, will wear “distinctive orange or brown armbands.”

A Special Forces candidate assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School walks across a small stream Sept. 16, 2023, during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage near Pittsboro.

Robin Sage’s origins

Robin Sage is held four times a year and involves veterans, volunteers and law enforcement from the communities where the training is held.

The first exercise was held in Robbins in 1952.

The exercise was first called Robin Sage in 1974, according to the Army, and replaced earlier exercises known as Operation Snowdrop, Cherokee Trail and Gobbler’s Woods.

