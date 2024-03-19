Special event lived up to the proclamation of Greg Tarver Day

Former State Senator Greg Tarver and wife Velma share a laugh with AT&T Louisiana President David Aubrey who served as Master of Ceremonies at the reception.

What a day it was for former state Sen. Greg Tarver. Even Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux sent a proclamation making it "Greg Tarver Day."

"Celebrating 32 years of dedicated service in the Louisiana State Legislature" was hosted by Caddo School Board Member Dottie Bell, AT&T-Louisiana President David Aubrey, Multicultural Center Chief Janice Gatlin, Willie Bradford, Archie Hall, former Shreveport Mayor Keith Hightower, Frank Williams, Rick Pernici, Bernie Woods and Sam Gilliam at the Multicultural Center of the South.

Civil Rights activist Maxine Sarpy said, "We would not be where we are today in the community without you."

Former Shreveport Mayor Hightower gave praise, "What we needed for the city you helped us get… He was the easiest person to work with. I praise you. I appreciate you. I honor you."

Others reminded him of the money he raised for public entities, how he always answered phone calls, what he has done to make life better in different ways for so many and what he means to this community.

"We love you Greg," was said by many.

When committee member Ron Miciotto said he had a long and enduring friendship with Tarver, the honoree piped up, "He's my personal attorney."

To help the former senator celebrate, his son, Greg Tarver Jr., flew in from Oakland, Calif. and surprised - maybe "stunned" is a better word - him at the reception. "I flew in this morning, but he didn't know I was coming," said Greg Jr., who works for the City of Oakland.

Tarver was term-limited and stepped down after 32 years of serving Caddo Parish's District 39 in the Louisiana Legislature. He is a powerful man, who is famous for his pithy way with words.

"I was happy they put it together. It meant a lot to me," Tarver told us in an interview after the gathering. "Everybody likes a pat on the back," he added softly after a pause.

Rebekah Tarver, Lauren Tarver, Velma Kirksey-Tarver, Greg Tarver, Carolyn Tarver and Greg Tarver, Jr.

Standing beside her husband at the party was Velma Kirksey-Tarver and their children, Rebekah Tarver, Lauren Tarver and Carolyne Tarver.

Bell thanked Tarver for all he had done, and said, "You have done a lot."

Aubrey said, "You have opened a lot of doors for many us over the years."

Coming and going

Among the notable attendees: Judge Carl Stewart of the U.S. 5thth Circuit Court of Appeals; Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Scott Crichton; Scott Pernici, Sam Pernici, SRAÇ President Henry Price and Mary Rounds; Caddo Dist. Judges John Mosely and Ramona Emanuel and Retired Caddo Dist. Judge Leon Emanuel; Caddo Dist. Atty. James Stewart, Leroy Clemons, of the Bossier-Webster Dist. Atty. office; Dannye Malone, General Consul for Caddo-Bossier Port Commission; Chief Judge, Shreveport City Court Sheva Sims and Chief Deputy for D.A Office Wilbert Pryor.

Also in attendance were Zelda Tucker, Ken Antee, Caddo Commissioner Roy Burrell, Susie Crichton, Natalie Miciotto, Cozette Jones, Robert Hudson, Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell.

"Wild" J.O. Brown's violin music played on, giving the event a special touch with his delightful sounds. Also Ernest's Orleans Restaurant, Tarver's favorite place to eat, pleased guests by serving a bountiful buffet, including the famous crab claws.

New state Sen. Sam Jenkins was absent. In a field of four, he was elected state senator in the race for Tarver's seat, with Tarver's support. However, legislative commitments come first, and the new senator had a 3:26 p.m. vote to make and couldn't skip it.

There are some people in this world, labeled "one name persons." Greg is one of them. Say "Greg" and you have said it all.

Musician "Wild" J.Y. Brown provided background music for the reception.

Dannye Malone, Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Scott Crichton and Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart at the Tarver reception.

Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart, former State Senator Greg Tarver and Judge Carl Stewart of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Greg Tarver Day celebrated to honor term-limited state senator