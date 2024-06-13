Special elections Tuesday in Fair Grove, Willard will decide tie, correct mixup

Two special elections will take place Tuesday, June 18, in Greene County, in order to decide the mayor for Willard and Ward Two alderman in Fair Grove.

What's on the special election ballot in Willard

The election in Willard comes as a result of a tie between the two mayoral candidates in April. The ballot will include two names — Sam Snider and Troy Smith.

Snider is the former mayor of Willard first elected mayor in 2021, becoming at age 25 the youngest and first Black mayor in city history. He was re-elected last year but resigned in October, hours before the Board of Aldermen had scheduled an impeachment hearing, which Snider did not think would be conducted fairly. Smith, a local realtor, is a current alderman who has served on the board since last year.

After a 349-349 tie between the two in April, the candidates were presented with the choice between a coin toss and a runoff. Both candidates would have to have agreed on a coin toss for it to take place, hence the election went to a runoff.

Because Snider resigned in the middle of his term, whichever candidate is elected will serve only until April 2025, when the seat will be up for election again.

Polling locations: Willard Community Center at 222 W. Jackson St., Willard, and First Baptist Church Willard at 202 W. Jackson St., Willard.

What will Fair Grove residents vote on Tuesday?

Fair Grove's Ward Two election in April did not end in a tie but the race is still heading back to the polls after a ballot mix-up called into question the election's integrity.

During the April 2 election, the Greene County Clerk's Office issued ballots to four voters incorrectly. The error occurred due to streets not being placed in the correct ward following city ward boundary changes as a result of the 2020 census.

The results from the April 2 election showed a write-in candidate, Kelly Petty, received nine more votes than the incumbent Jeffrey Danderson. Although the four incorrectly issued ballots could not have overturned the election, a Greene County circuit judge ordered a special election to redo the vote. This time, Petty will be listed on the ballot.

The election only pertains to voters within the second ward. A ward map can be found on the city's website.

Polling location: Fair Grove United Methodist Church at 83 E. Hickory St., Fair Grove.

No-excuse absentee voting

For both elections,no-excuse absentee voting is available. Absentee voting began Thursday, running through Saturday and then again Monday at the Greene County Elections center at 1126 N. Boonville Ave. in Springfield.

On Saturday, the Greene County Elections Center's scheduled hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for in-person no-excuse absentee voting. On workdays, voting is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters must present a form of photo identification issued by the U.S. or state government to receive their ballot.

