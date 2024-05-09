Special election: Evergreen Fire levy approved; Big Mountain resort tax gains support

May 8—Evergreen voters on Tuesday approved a permanent levy to fund Evergreen Fire and Rescue.

The levy is expected to net $2.55 million in its first year, and would allow the department to field six personnel at all times, grant moderate wage and benefit increases to employees, and allow the agency to simultaneously respond to multiple calls, fire officials said.

Evergreen voters supported the measure with 1,477 ballots in favor and 1,166 against.

"With this vote, we can now achieve adequate operational staffing to ensure a safer working environment and deliver improved services to the community that we've sworn to protect," Evergreen Fire and Rescue Chief Craig Williams said.

The levy results in an annual tax increase of about $104.86 — or about $8.74 per month — on a home valued at $100,000.

Williams acknowledged that recent increases in property taxes and inflation have strained household budgets, and he thanked the community for supporting the levy request.

"We do not take this decision lightly, and fully understand the responsibility granted to us by the taxpayers," Williams added.

On Big Mountain, voters overwhelmingly supported the creation of a Big Mountain Fire District Resort Area.

A newly formed resort tax board will create a plan for how the resort tax revenue will be distributed that will be voted on during another election.

The maximum rate for the tax is 3%. The tax is typically collected on "luxury" retail sales, lodging, at restaurants and for prepared food and alcoholic beverages.

State law requires a portion of resort tax collections to go toward property tax relief in the area of collection. Those behind putting the resort tax area on the ballot have suggested that funds be largely directed toward the Big Mountain Fire District and other infrastructure needs on Big Mountain.

Montana allows for a resort tax to be collected in communities and resort areas that meet specific criteria.

Following are special election results from Tuesday, May 7, 2024:

Hungry Horse Water and Sewer District

Vote for 3

Vivian Allen 18

Tom Blakney 43

Jamie Foster 75

Dan Stahlberg 52

Douglas Wagner 70

Total 258

Lakeside Water and Sewer District

Vote for 3

David Cordell 219

James Heim 317

Marc Liechti 189

Don Smith 171

Write-ins 11

Total 907

Somers Water and Sewer District

Vote for 5

Jonathan Tetter-Vorm 64

Margery Fox 68

Duane Howell 58

Jake Nash 64

Karen Vosgien-Rhodes 49

Leslie West 81

Total 392

Big Mountain Resort Area

Vote for 5

Catherine Andrews 49

Ronald Benton 55

Jay Johnston 51

Stephen Shea 54

Diana Tague 50

Total 260

Kalispell City Council Ward 1

Vote for 1

Kari Sue Gabriel 654

Wes Walker 451

Write-in 3

Total 1,108

Kalispell City Council Ward 2

Vote for 1

Gabriel Dillon 572

Sam Nunnally 736

Write-in 12

Total 1,320

Evergreen Fire District levy

For 1,477

Against 1,166

Total 2,643

Big Mountain Resort Tax

Yes 59

No 10

Total 69