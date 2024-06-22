Special education teacher arrested for assaulting multiple students, Fairfax County police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said they arrested an elementary special education teacher for assaulting multiple students.

Child Protective Services first received a referral about a teacher who was seen assaulting a student at White Oaks Elementary School on April 12.

Throughout their investigation, FCPD said they found that between September 2023 and April 2024, 62-year-old Elizabeth Yoshimi Nagagata had assaulted three students.

She was a special education teacher at the school at the time.

4 people injured in Southeast DC shooting

On Friday, she was arrested and charged with seven counts of Simple Assault.

Nagagata is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact FCPD at (703) 246-7800, option “4.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.