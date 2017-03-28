Special Ed Teacher Arrested Over Alleged Relationship With Student at All-Boys Middle School: Cops

A Texas teacher has been arrested following what police say was an investigation into her alleged relationship with a middle school student.

Rebecca Goerdel, 28, was arrested Friday after having been removed from the campus of Young Men's Leadership Academy at Kennedy Middle School after the allegations came to light March 10, according to the Grand Prairie Independent School District.

Watch: Teen Who Ran Off With 50-Year-Old Teacher Wrote: Every Beauty Needs Her Beast

Administrators received "information indicating potential impropriety" that allegedly occurred after school dismissed on the afternoon of March 10, according to a school district statement on the matter.

Officials said Goerdel was relieved of all duties immediately and has not been in the classroom since.

Law enforcement was notified that same afternoon and opened an investigation, which culminated in an arrest on Friday.

In her strongly worded response, the Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Hull offered no clarity on the exact nature of the alleged relationship while urging law enforcement to "pursue all available action."

Watch: Teacher Charged With Child Sex Abuse After Being Impregnated By Student

"This kind of conduct is outrageous and will not be tolerated," Dr. Hull said. "The teacher-student relationship is sacred. It reflects a vow from teachers to parents that their children are safe — as safe as they would be at home. When a teacher in Grand Prairie ISD breaks that vow, he or she ill be dealt with quickly and aggressively."

It is unclear whether the boy was in Goerdel's class when the relationship is alleged to have occurred.

Watch: Former Student Who Had Relationship With Teacher: I Didn't Know I Was a Victim

Related Articles: