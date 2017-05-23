Special aide to Brazil's Temer arrested in corruption probe

This photo released by Agencia Brasil shows, Tadeu Filippelli, special aide to embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer, arriving to federal police headquarters after his arrest in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Filippelli was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fraud investigation into the renovations of the Brasilia stadium for the 2014 World Cup. Brazil's federal police say the construction works were overpriced by more than $ 260 million. (Jose Cruz/Agencia Brasil via AP)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A special aide to embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer has been arrested in connection with a corruption scandal.

Tadeu Filippelli was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fraud investigation into the renovations of the Brasilia stadium for the 2014 World Cup.

Brazil's federal police say the construction works were overpriced by more than $ 260 million.

Filippelli heads the Brasilia branch of Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party and is one of the five special aides to the president.

Four of those aides now have been linked to corruption scandals. Only two remain in their positions.

Brazil's top court has opened investigations into Temer for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in passive corruption. He says he's innocent and rejects calls to resign.