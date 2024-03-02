Speaking in NC, Trump endorses Mark Robinson for governor

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered ahead of his Saturday afternoon rally at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The “Get Out the Vote Rally” began with Trump starting a speech around 2:15 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on West Gate City Boulevard on Saturday.

Trump began his speech by covering topics such as immigration and securing the border, as well as his ongoing legal battles.

The former President also acknowledged Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who was at the rally, and endorsed his ongoing gubernatorial campaign.

Trump called Robinson “an outstanding lieutenant governor.” He also compared Robinson to Martin Luther King Jr.

Sen. Ted Budd and Rep. Dan Bishop were also among the politicians Trump acknowledged in his speech; endorsing Bishop’s campaign for attorney general.

Rep. Virginia Foxx and Rep. Lauren Boebert also received praise from the former President.

Trump also endorsed Addison McDowell’s run for North Carolina’s 6th District.

