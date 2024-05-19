Speakers urge appreciation of law enforcement during Peace Officers Memorial Day

ADRIAN — A slight drizzle of rain came down from the sky Wednesday as Lenawee County’s law enforcement community gathered in Adrian’s Oakwood Cemetery for the 2024 police memorial ceremony.

Each year, Lenawee County and communities across the nation gather on May 15 to honor the men and women of the law enforcement community who have made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives in the line of duty.

May 15 was designated National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 by an act signed by President John F. Kennedy. The week in which May 15 falls is designated National Police Week.

Relatives of some of the eight officers in Lenawee County who have died in the line of duty attended the ceremony along with current and retired law enforcement personnel and other supporters who paid their respects to those departed.

Memorials at Adrian's Oakwood Cemetery are pictured Wednesday during Lenawee County's annual Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony. The monuments are, from left, in honor of the eight officers who died in the line of duty in Lenawee County and the Lenawee County fire service memorial.

The eight officers who died in the line of duty in Lenawee County are memorialized by a memorial at Oakwood Cemetery. They are:

Officer Dennis Lyons, Adrian Police Department. Lyons was shot and killed during a foot pursuit on April 24, 1880.

Deputy Stanley Hoisington, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. Hoisington died in a plane crash on Oct. 14, 1936, near Britton while helping look for a pair of car thieves from Detroit.

Trooper Calvin Jones, Michigan State Police. Jones died in a car crash Feb. 10, 1956, while pursuing a car on M-52 south of Adrian.

Trooper Dugald Pellot, Michigan State Police. Pellot was shot and killed Sept. 30, 1957.

Constable Richard Teske, village of Clayton. Teske was pursuing a stolen car when he lost control of the car he was driving, crashed and died from his injuries Aug. 17, 1964.

Trooper Rodger Adams, Michigan State Police. Adams and Trooper John Kopacz were on their way to investigate a traffic crash May 14, 1971, when they rounded a curve on U.S. 12 and collided with an oncoming car that crossed into their lane. Adams was killed instantly, and Kopacz was seriously injured but recovered.

Officer Bobby Williams, Adrian Police Department. Williams pulled over a car matching the description of a car involved in an armed robbery on June 30, 1975. The driver pulled a weapon and shot Williams twice, killing him. Both men in the car were apprehended later.

Trooper Byron Erickson, Michigan State Police. Erickson, in 1993, was pursuing the driver of a stolen sports car in an unmarked detective's car. He swerved his vehicle to avoid a vehicle not involved in the pursuit and lost control, crashing his car along Shepherd Road in Adrian Township. Erickson died of his injuries on July 31, 1993.

Adrian Mayor Angie Sword Heath and Lenawee County Commissioners Jim Van Doren and Dustin Krasny presented proclamations calling upon the citizens of Lenawee County to show their appreciation and support for the police officers of the county and to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Adrian Mayor Angie Sword Heath, standing alongside Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier, reads aloud a city of Adrian proclamation recognizing May 15, 2024, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and recognizing the week of May 12-18 as National Police Week in Adrian during the county's annual Peace Officers Memorial Day at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian.

Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier served as the master of ceremonies and noted that during his almost six years as sheriff, Lenawee County has provided an “immense” amount of support for its law enforcement officers.

“It’s amazing how much support we have from all of Lenawee County,” he said.

As of May 11, he said, 58 police officers across the country have died in the line of duty. The most recent as of Wednesday was the death of 23-year-old Euclid, Ohio, Police Officer Jacob Derbin on the night of May 11. Derbin was shot and killed in an ambush while responding to a disturbance at a residence in the community near Cleveland.

Flags were lowered to half-staff at Adrian's Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, during Lenawee County's annual Peace Officers Memorial Day. May 15 was designated National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 by an act signed by President John F. Kennedy.

“It’s a solemn day and a time when we can reflect on how dangerous this job really is,” Bevier said. “At times, we don’t think about (the dangers of the job) when we leave but when something happens and someone doesn’t return, then it hits home.”

As has been customary, a luncheon was served following the ceremony at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church campus of Holy Family Parish.

Rogers remembers the ‘creaking of his leather’

Mike Rogers, a politician and former law enforcement officer who worked as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in its Chicago office specializing in organized crime and public corruption, served as Wednesday's guest speaker.

A graduate of Adrian College in 1985, Rogers is a candidate in the 2024 United States Senate election in Michigan.

While working for the FBI in Chicago from 1989 to 1994, several drug raids were conducted especially on Colombian drug dealers, he said.

Mike Rogers, a politician and former law enforcement officer who worked as a special agent with the FBI, served as the guest speaker Wednesday during Lenawee County's annual Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian. Standing alongside Rogers is Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier.

“We had a couple of deaths during that time,” he said, recalling the deaths of a fellow FBI agent and a retired police officer. “...You think fondly of them and their time and their service and their sacrifice for people who got up in the morning and committed themselves to something bigger than themselves.”

“I remember the creaking of my (uniform) leather when we were getting ready to put it on, put your weapon in your holster, and you get ready to put your vest on and you’re ready to crack open a door,” he recounted. “That creaking always sent a signal to me that I had to be ready to go.”

The creaking of that leather, he said, was an indicator of the risk police officers take each day when they step out of their patrol cars.

“When you talk to the families of the fallen, they will always tell you about that one story that they remember of their loved one who had the courage to wear that badge, creak up that leather, holster their weapon and go out for something bigger than themselves. Not just for their family, but for their community,” he said. “They were willing to risk their lives for someone they have never met before.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

In 2021, there were about 45,000 assaults on police officers, he said. Since then, society has started to idolize criminals and demonize the police, he added. Police officer assaults ballooned to 79,000 across the country as of last year, he said.

It is the job of those in the community to defend and honor the men and women who make up the officers of the law, he advocated.

“When folks decide they want to talk bad and maybe say the criminals are right and the officers are wrong, we need to set them straight, we need to correct them,” he said. “We need to remind them of the service and the sacrifice for those who said, ‘I will protect, and I will serve my community.’ It’s the least we can do for them, for their families and their memories.”

— Contact reporter Brad Heineman at bheineman@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Speakers urge appreciation of law enforcement during police memorial