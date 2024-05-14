Speaker Mike Johnson Slammed For Defending Trump Outside New York City Courtroom

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is getting slammed for his defense of Donald Trump outside of the New York courtroom where the former president’s hush money trial is taking place.

On Tuesday, Johnson became the highest-ranking Republican official to show support for the former president and his attacks on the judicial system.

The Associated Press called it a remarkable moment in modern American politics” because it demonstrates that the GOP is moving away from the federal and state legal systems it long supported to give fealty to Trump.

“President Trump is innocent of these charges,” Johnson said outside the courtroom before claiming “that the judicial system in our country has been weaponized against President Trump,” and lawmakers are “using all the tools at its disposal right now to punish one president to provide cover for another.”

Johnson’s sycophantic defense of Trump was quickly mocked by folks on social media, including former congresswoman Liz Cheney.

“I’m surprised that @SpeakerJohnson wants to be in the “I cheated on my wife with a porn star” club,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I guess he’s not that concerned with teaching morality to our young people after all.”

But Cheney wasn’t the only one who roasted Johnson for his courtroom appearance at Trump’s trial.

