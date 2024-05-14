Speaker Mike Johnson Slammed For Defending Trump Outside New York City Courtroom

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is getting slammed for his defense of Donald Trump outside of the New York courtroom where the former president’s hush money trial is taking place.

On Tuesday, Johnson became the highest-ranking Republican official to show support for the former president and his attacks on the judicial system.

The Associated Press called it “a remarkable moment in modern American politics” because it demonstrates that the GOP is moving away from the federal and state legal systems it long supported to give fealty to Trump.

“President Trump is innocent of these charges,” Johnson said outside the courtroom before claiming “that the judicial system in our country has been weaponized against President Trump,” and lawmakers are “using all the tools at its disposal right now to punish one president to provide cover for another.”

Speaker Johnson: I’m working with Jim Jordan and James Comer on measures to rein in the abuses of Jack Smith pic.twitter.com/RHBOkUBq79 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 14, 2024

Johnson’s sycophantic defense of Trump was quickly mocked by folks on social media, including former congresswoman Liz Cheney.

“I’m surprised that @SpeakerJohnson wants to be in the “I cheated on my wife with a porn star” club,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I guess he’s not that concerned with teaching morality to our young people after all.”

Have to admit I’m surprised that @SpeakerJohnson wants to be in the “I cheated on my wife with a porn star” club. I guess he’s not that concerned with teaching morality to our young people after all. https://t.co/wTHWvA1m85 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 14, 2024

But Cheney wasn’t the only one who roasted Johnson for his courtroom appearance at Trump’s trial.

Because the speaker of the house serves at the pleasure of Donald Trump criminal defendant https://t.co/hRBrzGrkYg — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 14, 2024

The Republican Speaker of the House is openly declaring that he’s working with fellow Republican lawmakers to interfere in active criminal proceedings to protect the presumptive Republican nominee. Blatant corruption in broad daylight. https://t.co/krab9U5JIs — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 14, 2024

Imagine if Mike Johnson and Republicans were this dedicated to making the American people’s lives better. https://t.co/tZB7ZjYe9x — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) May 14, 2024

What he’s saying here is that not only does he believe, but he is working to make sure Donald Trump can commit all the crimes he would like with absolutely no consequences. Something to remember in November. https://t.co/JYfpwarOXK — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) May 14, 2024

My favorite part of the Bible is when Jesus said you should lie to protect a rapist who cheated on his first wife with his second wife, his second wife with his third wife, and his third wife with another woman who he paid to cover up the truth. https://t.co/VC0MF0GcvK — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 14, 2024

God doesn't like it when you lie, Mike pic.twitter.com/kWhjxJtoSO — Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) May 14, 2024

Today was an historic, all-time low point for the House Speakership.



Mike Johnson demeaned and degraded the dignity and honor of his office with his inappropriate courthouse appearance in support of Donald Trump.



Send this embarrassment back into the Minority where he belongs. https://t.co/B5HDZgzvxR — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) May 14, 2024

Mike Johnson: “The crime that they are accusing President Trump of is falsification of business records. But I think everybody knows he’s not the bookkeeper for his company

President Trump is innocent of these charges”



Except that Trump signed the checkspic.twitter.com/W5WMbC1t9f — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 14, 2024

Bearing false witness in defense of a serial adulterer criminal. Real “Christian” stuff. https://t.co/iNzwnmcFKR — Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) May 14, 2024

“Jesus, please save President Trump from the satanic claws of liberals that want to condemn him for doing what comes naturally to men. He’s repented and is now selling Trump Bibles. Please use discount code MIKE69 when ordering.”



- Mike Johnson

pic.twitter.com/zDndgeunPH — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) May 14, 2024

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask why President Crimes is suddenly not allowed to do crimes.” https://t.co/laeIESZL8N — Lon Harris (@Lons) May 14, 2024

