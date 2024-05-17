Speaker Mike Johnson in Cincinnati next week

After surviving an ouster attempt, U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will raise money to try to win back the congressional seat representing Cincinnati and Warren County.

The Hamilton County Republican Party this week announced Johnson will headline a May 30 fundraiser in Cincinnati for Republican Orlando Sonza, who is running against incumbent Democrat Rep. Greg Landsman in Ohio's 1st Congressional District.

There will be fundraisers in Warren County and Hamilton County, but Sonza's campaign wouldn't release the locations of the fundraisers. A "grassroots event" will cost $100 a person, according to the announcement from the GOP. A private reception will cost $1,000-$2,500.

"I think it's getting on people's radar," said Hamilton County GOP Chair Russ Mock. about the 1st Congressional District race. "Orlando is out there working really hard."

Greater Cincinnati is not entirely friendly Republican turf for Johnson. Republicans hold a slim four-person majority in the U.S. House. Johnson just survived an attempt led by Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and Northern Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie to remove him from the speakership.

A second Cincinnati-area congressman, Rep. Warren Davidson, who represents western Hamilton County and Butler County, voted with Massie, Greene and eight other Republicans for a measure that could have led to Johnson's removal.

Rep. Greg Landsman, a Democrat from Mount Washington, faces Republican challenger Orlando Sonza from Springfield Township.

Landsman in 2022 flipped the 1st Congressional District seat for the Democrats, beating veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot. Chabot had held the seat for 26 of the previous 28 years. Redistricting reforms passed by voters in 2018 required the General Assembly to redraw the district boundaries to include all of the Democrat-laden Cincinnati and eastern Hamilton County.

Biden won the district by 8.5 percentage points in 2020, according to the Daily Kos.

A message to Sonza was not returned on Thursday.

Sonza, 33, of Springfield Township, is an assistant prosecutor in Hamilton County. Landsman, 47, of Mount Washington, is in his first term as congressman. He previously served as a Cincinnati City Councilman.

Ohio 1st congressional district

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why is Speaker Mike Johnson coming to Cincinnati?