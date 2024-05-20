Speaker Johnson endorses Clay Higgins for re-election to Congress

WASHINGTON (KLFY) — Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.), who is seeking reelection in Louisiana’s 3rd District, announced today that he has received the endorsement of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).



“Rep. Clay Higgins has dedicated his life in service to his fellow man, in the military, in law enforcement, and in the U.S. Congress,” Johnson said, in a news release. “From working to secure our border on Homeland Security, holding the Biden administration accountable on Oversight, and leading on so many important issues, Rep. Higgins has distinguished himself as a fighter for the principles the people of Louisiana hold dear.”

Higgins will look to retain his seat in Congress in the Congressional Primary Election on Nov. 5, with a runoff if necessary on Dec. 7.

“I am grateful for the support and endorsement of Speaker Johnson,” Higgins said. “Mike is a brother to me. We have worked together for nearly eight years to protect conservative values and deliver for Louisiana. I look forward to continuing our work and growing the House majority in November.”

