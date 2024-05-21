Speaker of the House stumps for Bresnahan

May 20—DALLAS — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday said so far in 2024 he has been to 107 cities in 29 states campaigning for Republican candidates for Congress.

Johnson, 52 of Louisiana, said his visit to Dallas Township on Monday to campaign for Rob Bresnahan was one of the most important stops he has made because the seat, currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, is critical for the GOP to win.

"We did a great event for Rob today," Johnson said in a phone interview with the Times Leader. "We are very excited about Rob's candidacy in the 8th Congressional District — this race is important not just for the district, but for the entire country."

Speaker Johnson stated that the 8th Congressional District is one of the top five races in the country.

Johnson noted that former President Donald Trump won the 8th District in 2020 and with Trump heading the GOP ticket in 2024, he could help Bresnahan in his battle to unseat Cartwright.

"It really is a very important seat," Johnson said. "We are very intent on growing the House Republican majority. President Biden had advanced policies that have hurt hard working American families — the wide open southern border, the high cost of, rising crime rates. The White House is projecting weakness to the world stage."

Johnson said he is confident that voters in Pennsylvania will see the situation like voters are seeing it across the U.S. He said Cartwright has been a part of "the Progressive Caucus in the House which he said "is not reflective of the 8th District."

Johnson headlined a breakfast fundraiser for GOP candidate Bresnahan at a private home in Dallas Township. The media was not allowed to attend.

"The road to growing the House majority runs through Pennsylvania, and with strong candidates like Rob Bresnahan, I am confident we will win here in November," Johnson said. "Rob understands hard work and has dedicated his career to creating jobs in his community. It was an honor to join Rob today and support his efforts as I look forward to working with him in Congress."

Bresnahan, 33 of Dallas Township, said Speaker Johnson noted that Cartwright, as a member of the House Progressive Caucus, votes lock-step with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

"These values do not represent our values and the voters of the 8th District will not let him get away with this," Bresnahan said. "I am going to work tirelessly to flip this seat red and am proud to have hosted Speaker Johnson in northeast Pennsylvania."

Speaker Johnson also praised U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, who attended Monday's event.

"Dan Meuser is a fantastic member of Congress," Johnson said. "He always makes smart decisions and he brings a lot of skill to the table. Everybody in Congress respects Dan's business acumen and I consider him one of my closest friends."

Speaker Johnson said in the travels on the campaign trail he has seen a "real zeal for change" among the electorate in America.

"Voters are very bullish for this election cycle," Johnson said. "I am confident that Republicans can grow the majority in the House and win back the Senate and the White House."

Johnson, of Louisiana, was elected as the 56th Speaker of the House on Oct. 25, 2023, replacing Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Cartwright comments

Cartwright, 62, of Moosic, is serving his 6th two-year term in Congress. A senior member of the powerful House Committee on Appropriations, Cartwright serves as the ranking member of the Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee and he is the second-highest Democrat on the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee.

"Mike Johnson wants to cut Medicare and Social Security by $3 trillion," Cartwright said. "He wants to raise the retirement age again. My opponent is thrilled to have him here and that tells you a lot."

First elected to the seat in 2012, Cartwright most recently won reelection in 2022, when he defeated Republican Jim Bognet by 7,000 votes in one of the most-closely watched races in the country. Cartwright also defeated Bognet in 2020.

The 2024 General Election will take place on Nov. 5. The 8th Congressional District includes Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties and portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

