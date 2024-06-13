'Speak up or remain silent': LMPD major shares details of secretly recorded meeting

Jared Smith, of Jared Smith Law, DBA, Kentucky Trial Lawyers. represents LMPD Major Shannon Lauder, who complained of sexual harassment at a recent meeting involving Chief Gwinn-Villaroel. June 13, 2024

An attorney for Maj. Shannon Lauder, a senior officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department, has shared more details of a secretly recorded meeting he says led to the suspension of Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

In a statement released Thursday, lawyer Jared Smith said Lauder voiced concerns about working with then-Maj. Brian Kuriger during a May 22 meeting between Gwinn-Villaroel and members of her command staff.

Kuriger, Lauder said, "has sexually harassed me and attacked me. I cannot work with him."

According to a recording of the meeting shared with The Courier Journal, which has not been independently verified, seconds of silence follow the major's allegation before Gwinn-Villaroel resumes.

One minute later, Gwinn-Villaroel promoted Kuriger to lieutenant colonel.

Gwinn-Villaroel is heard in the audio telling Lauder that while she heard her concerns, "we'll have to revisit on the status moving forward."

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced late Wednesday that Gwinn-Villaroel had been suspended following concerns over how she handled a workplace sexual harassment allegation. However, he has not named the officers involved or verified the suspension was connected to the May 22 meeting.

"I will not tolerate sexual misconduct in Louisville Metro Government, including in LMPD," Greenberg said when announcing the suspension. "Rules and policies are in place for a reason and they need to be followed."

Smith said Lauder had not complained to Gwinn-Villaorel about the alleged sexual harassment before the recorded meeting but "felt compelled to make her statement in front of her colleagues, due to the way she was put on the spot by the chief."

"Speak up or remain silent were her choices," Smith said. "The latter is an all-too-common occurrence among women who are harassed in the workplace."

In his statement, Smith confirmed Lauder recorded the meeting — "which is within her rights" — while participating remotely on web platform WebEx.

This story will be updated.

