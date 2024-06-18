The Oak Ridge Disability and Senior Advisory boards will hold three public meetings June 25-27 about Oak Ridge Transit and its contract renewal. Members of the community who have used or would like to use public transit in Oak Ridge are encouraged to attend and share their experiences, needs and ideas.

Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Ave.

Oak Ridge Transit Public Meetings will be held on:

5 to 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Ave.

2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, Oak Ridge Senior Center, 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, virtual on Zoom. To sign up for the Zoom meeting, email your name to OakRidgeTransit@gmail.com.

"We want to listen to people who depend on our public transit to get where they need and want to go," said Lynna Nicholas, Disability Advisory Board chair and an Oak Ridge Transit rider. "Church, doctors and friends can be only minutes away in Oak Ridge, but if you can't drive, you are often unable to leave home."

The public comments will be used to make recommendations to City Manager Randy Hemann and Oak Ridge City Council to develop the new contract and plan for future public transit needs.

Oak Ridge Transit is operated by the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency. According to the website, Oak Ridge Transit is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The cost is $2 per one-way trip.

"All trip requests need to be called in 24 hours prior to your trip. Additional stops may be made during one's trip, however they need to be scheduled during the time of the reservation, and will be charged as an additional trip. Standing reservations may be made for routine appointments," the website states.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Speak out on Oak Ridge Transit at three public meetings June 25-27