SPEAK UP: Call for witnesses after 16-year-old shot in Fort Myers
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, still faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Follow along as we track all the action between Purdue and UConn in the NCAA title game.
Bieber is out for the remainder of the season due to Tommy John surgery.
A 1986 Dodge Ram 50, the Mitsubishi-built twin to the Mighty Max, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The little welder that could...save you big bucks.
Jeep chose the eclipse to promote the new 2024 Gladiator NightHawk package. If you're a fan of big tires and blackout finishes, you may like this.
President Biden’s CHIPS Act money continues to get doled out. TSMC just snagged $6.6 billion in grants to build three new factories in Arizona.
The last few weeks and months have been devastating across MLB with so many pitching injuries. Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski shares his thoughts.
Google has finally rolled out its long-awaited Find My Device network. This tool helps to locate lost gadgets and works similarly to related technology offered from Apple and Tile.
Genesis reveals updated 2024 lineup with minor changes to standard equipment and trim levels, and pricing that rises from $100 to $2,500.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
"The Grand Tour" as we know it is coming to an end, but a studio recently won the rights to reboot the show with new hosts.
Here's why you need a primary care doctor, even if you seek out a specialist for your medical issues.
Compare the best CD rates available today vs. the national average.
Microsoft has announced a new London hub for its recently unveiled consumer AI division. It will be fronted by Jordan Hoffmann, an AI scientist and engineer Microsoft recently picked up from high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, which Microsoft invested in last year. The news comes some three weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a new consumer AI division headed up by Inflection AI's founders, which include Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind, the AI company Google acquired in 2014.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced into beta a new option called AI playlists, which allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.