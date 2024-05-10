BEAVER ― Officials at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC) have opened their public comment period for community members to share any concerns about local infrastructure.

As a part of their Transportation Improvement Program, the organization has opened an online survey for residents of Beaver County to share which potential infrastructure projects are most important to their communities until June 7. The SPC held an in-person meeting on Thursday detailing some of the previously suggested projects, but this open comment period will allow the public to share their ideas on what should be addressed by their studies.

These projects will become a part of the organization's Long-Range Transportation Plan over the next 25 years. As a part of this strategy, smaller projects such as road improvements and traffic flows will be proposed to municipalities to improve infrastructure in smaller bursts. From 2025-28, over $4.5 billion is expected to be invested in areas around the region.

In addition to the online form, residents can submit comments via by email at comments@spcregion.org or through traditional mail by sending a letter to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission’s address at PO Box 101429, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: SPC seeking public comment on potential infrastructure improvements