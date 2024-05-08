Spartanburg School District 7 to present referendum for two elementary school projects

Residents in Spartanburg School District 7 will be voting on a referendum this summer that would fund two proposed capital projects.

The District 7 Board of Trustees approved the question and date for the $47 million referendum Tuesday night. The referendum would fund the construction of a new 125,000 sq. ft. Jesse Boyd Elementary School at the site of the former McCracken Middle School and an 11,364 sq. ft. classroom addition to Mary H. Wright Elementary. Both would have opening targets of August 2027.

The referendum will be voted on Aug. 20.

District 7 has passed two referendums in the last 26 years − one in 1998, which resulted in the construction of Cleveland Elementary, Mary H. Wright Elementary, EP Todd Elementary, and Carver Middle. Another in 2016 funded the construction of the new Spartanburg High School, Drayton Mills Elementary, and significant renovations to the old Spartanburg High School, which is now McCracken Middle School.

"The most important thing is educating our community on our needs and why we need it," District 7 Superintendent Jeff Stevens said of the district's next steps following the board's approval. "As it relates to our city and the progression of our city and our county, we want to make sure that we stay in line to be able to provide the high-quality education and excellence that we always strive to do."

Why does District 7 want to build a new school for Jesse Boyd Elementary?

At 58 years old, Jesse Boyd Elementary is the district's second oldest school, following the historic Pine Street Elementary. Boyd Elementary hasn't had any significant upgrades since 2000, according to Stevens. District-shared data shows that the school's facility rating has decreased almost 10% since 2015, dropping from 67% to 59%.

"After we went through our facility study, we received estimated pricing on a new JBE. Our board also encouraged us to go back and seek additional prices for a renovation or a refurbishment of that building. We did that, but we did find the cost was so comparable to that of a building new ... that it was in the best interest of the district to move forward with trying to build," Stevens said. "It is the only D7 school with a 'poor' facility rating serving students."

The exisiting Jesse Boyd Elementary would eventually be torn down, Stevens said, but the property would be retained.

"A lot of houses and units are coming here so we want to hold onto that property in case we have to do something in the next 10 or 20 years," Stevens said.

Why does District 7 want to add to Mary H. Wright Elementary School?

The proposed classroom addition would allow the district to expand its 3K program and provide employee childcare. The addition would include six classrooms with a playground and entrance drive.

Finding and affording childcare is a struggle for many families, including teachers. Stevens shared the results of a May 2024 survey of district employees that showed of the 731 respondents, 84% with pre-K-age children had difficulty finding childcare they could reasonably afford, and 78% had trouble finding it at all.

Stevens said they've lost teachers to competing school districts because those districts offered childcare.

"We also lost another teacher Jan. 5th of this year who had a four-month-old and nowhere to put her child," Stevens said. "I know that many hospitals and many large organizations are offering this for their employees to help with childcare options and also to help to recruit people to their area. And so we know this is vital to remain competitive in the teacher market which we want to be a part of."

The proposed new Jesse Boyd Elementary would also feature six classrooms for employee childcare.

How much will these projects cost and how are they being paid for?

The total estimated cost for the projects is $59,572,823. The new school for Jesse Boyd Elementary is estimated to cost $55,025,000, and the Mary H. Wright Elementary classroom addition is estimated to cost $4,547,833.

The district plans to use $7,572,833 from its debt service fund balance, $2 million from the general fund, and $3 million from its food service fund toward the projects. The $47 million referendum, if passed, would cover the rest of the expected cost.

While the projects will take several years to complete, Stevens said they feel confident in their total estimate holding.

"The information that we're getting is that we're still well within and solid on those numbers," Stevens said.

What will the referendum question be?

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 7 of Spartanburg County, South Carolina (the "School District") be empowered to issue, at one time or from time to time, general obligation bonds of the School District, in a principal amount of not exceeding $47,000,000, the proceeds of which shall be used to finance the costs (including architectural, engineering, legal and related fees, and land acquisition, if necessary) of the following:

Constructing and equipping a new elementary school to replace Jesse Boyd Elementary School, and

Constructing and equipping renovations and additions to Mary H. Wright Elementary?

If the voter wishes to vote in favor of the question, fill in the oval next to "In favor of the question/yes;" if the voter wishes to vote against the question, fill in the oval next to the words, "Opposed to the question/no."

How would the referendum affect my taxes, if passed?

Taxpayers would see an increase of 9 mills. Annually, on a home valued at $100,000, this would be a tax increase of $36, businesses valued at the same amount would see an increase of $54, and vehicles valued at $10,000 would see an increase of $5.40.

Where can I learn more about the D7 referendum?

The district will hold multiple community input sessions starting this month through July. The times, dates, and locations of the meetings will be announced.

