Spartanburg man charged in Boiling Springs homicide where victim was found shot in vehicle

A man has been arrested in a Spartanburg County homicide that happened last week, the sheriff's office announced today.

Deputies who responded to Outlook Drive in Boiling Springs during the early hours of May 21 found Keylan Devagieo Boston, 25, of Duncan, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into a fence, a spokesperson for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday afternoon press release. Previously, the sheriff's office said the car had been "shot up" and the coroner's office determined Boston died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to warrants signed by a Spartanburg County magistrate judge on May 23 and issued by the sheriff's office Wednesday, Anthony Dewayne Landrum, Jr., 23, of Spartanburg, was charged with murder in Boston's death. Landrum also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Boston was declared dead on-scene. Landrum was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the Roebuck community.

Landrum was being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. A formal bond hearing was expected Wednesday afternoon.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Greenville News and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg man arrested, charged in Boiling Springs homicide