Spartanburg District 7 voters can get their questions answered on the school referendum

Spartanburg School District 7 voters will get to ask questions about the school system's $47 million referendum.

Community information meetings with dates and locations were announced on June 10. The district-hosted meetings will offer a 30-minute presentation on the referendum and its goals and a Q&A segment according to District 7 Chief Communications Officer Beth Lancster.

"We hope people will ask questions that spark additional conversation," said Lancaster, who estimated that the meetings would last about an hour. "We want these to be conversations, not just presentations."

The vote on the $47 million referendum is August 20. The referendum would fund the construction of a new Jesse Boyd Elementary School at the old McCracken Middle School and an addition to Mary H. Wright Elementary School. In addition to bringing Jesse Boyd up to date, the projects would also provide classroom space for a needs-based 3K program and space for a reduced-cost employee childcare program.

Community information meetings are scheduled for:

June 20: District 7 Fine Arts Center at Spartanburg High School (2250 E. Main St.) at 6 p.m.

July 15: Drayton Mills Elementary School (1500 Skylyn Drive) at 6 p.m.

August 13: Mt. Moriah Baptist Church (445 S. Church St.) at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

August 19: District 7 Fine Arts Center at Spartanburg High School at 6 p.m.

